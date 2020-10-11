Bounds Named Director of Patient Safety & High Reliability, UM SRH

Mandy Bounds has been named director, Patient Safety & High Reliability at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. In this role, Bounds is the primary point of contact for the patient safety program as Patient Safety Officer.

Bounds most recently served as project manager, Organizational Excellence, and brings more than 13 years of frontline experience as a registered nurse (RN) working in critical care and acute care settings, as well as experience as a nurse leader and educator in management and administrative roles. She completed her doctoral degree in nursing practice in August, 2020 and presently serves as adjunct faculty for the nursing program at Wilmington University.

“Mandy has been a valuable asset to the UM Shore Regional Health team for many years and in particular to the Quality division over the last year and a half as our Organizational Excellence Project Manager, said Sherri Hobbs, vice president, Quality and Patient Safety. “She brings a high level of passion and knowledge to this role, along with excellent project management and cause analysis skills.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.