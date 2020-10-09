Requard Radiation Oncology Center Partners with UM School of Medicine Radiation Oncology Department

As of Thursday, October 1, 2020, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has entered into a new partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology team to provide professional and management services at the Requard Radiation Oncology Center in the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health. This integration will provide increased access to state-of-the-art technologies and innovative clinical trials, in addition to the full spectrum radiation therapies and precise treatments the Cancer Center offers to patients on the Eastern Shore.

Named in honor of a $1 million dollar gift from the late J. Thomas and Eleanor B. Requard in 2004, the Requard Radiation Oncology Center provides treatment for hundreds of patients each year.

During the past 35 years, John Mastandrea, MD, chief, Radiation Oncology at UM SRH, has successfully built an outstanding team and patient care program at Requard Radiation Oncology Center, which offers state-of-the-art technology including stereotactic radiation and brachytherapy, a form of radiotherapy through which a sealed radiation source is placed inside or next to the area requiring treatment. Dr. Mastandrea’s continued commitment to providing the highest quality cancer care to patients throughout the Eastern Shore has been a catalyst for this new partnership.

Continuing as chief, Radiation Oncology at the Cancer Center at UM SRH and as a provider with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group, Dr. Mastandrea will work closely with Emily Kowalski, MD, newly-appointed medical director, Requard Radiation Oncology Center, to further develop the robust clinical program at the radiation therapy center.

A radiation oncologist with extensive additional experience in business consulting and financial management, Dr. Kowalski graduated from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and completed her residency at the University of Maryland Department of Radiation Oncology, where she served as chief resident. Her areas of practice and research interests include innovative approaches to breast cancer treatment and various aspects of brain radiation. Dr. Kowalski also earned a Bachelor of Science from the Tulane University Freeman School of Business. A certified public accountant, she spent her early career at a top-tier New York financial firm performing quality assurance and internal controls assessments, and supporting multi-national companies through financial and litigation hardships. Her decision to change careers and pursue radiation oncology was made while caring for a close family member with cancer.

“I am excited by the opportunity to apply my academic medical and business backgrounds to expand the University of Maryland’s radiation oncology outreach and to work with dedicated colleagues in providing the latest and most personalized cancer care for residents of the Eastern Shore,” Dr. Kowalski said.

The team will work closely with Mary Deshields, MD, medical director of Oncology and Clinical Trials at UM SRH, and with the UM Department of Radiation Oncology’s MS clinical trial research leadership to promote and grow the existing radiation oncology-based clinical trials and research protocols.

“This new partnership with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is very much in keeping with our department’s outreach mission of building on the exceptional and compassionate care already provided in the community setting by further expanding patient-centered access to state-of-the art technology, cutting edge clinical trials and clinical expertise,” said William Regine, MD, the Isadore and Fannie Schneider Foxman Chair of UM SOM’s Department of Radiation Oncology.

“For well over a year, the clinical and technical teams at UM SRH and UMMS have been working toward this integration,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM SRH. “We are looking forward to the benefits of this new partnership and are especially excited for the benefits it offers our patients. We are excited to welcome and support the Requard Radiation Oncology Center’s integration within the University of Maryland Radiation Oncology network family.”

Information about cancer care provided by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health may be obtained by calling 410-820-6800, or visiting https://www.umms.org/shore/health-services/cancer

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.