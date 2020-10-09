Open Minds, Open Hearts, & Open Eyes: October and Beyond at RiverArts

Chestertown RiverArts’ programming continues to provide ways for us all to be open to community, connection, and creativity. In October, explore unique outdoor classes (with masks & distancing), fun Zoom workshops, a month-long RiverArts Salon partnership with Shore Rivers, a new online photography exhibit, new art-at-home kits, and more.

Venture into wide open spaces with Vanna Ramirez’s in-person, outdoor, drawing class every Wednesday in October. Vanna is an extraordinarily talented local artist who has taught classes for RiverArts in a variety of artistic mediums and gets rave reviews for her knowledge, skill, and kindness. Registration is accepted for any or all of these Wednesday sessions, and the class is open to all ages.

Open your eyes to new vistas with Kris Kelley’s Intro to Smartphone Photography class on Wednesday, October 14 via Zoom. At the end of the class, students are invited to participate in a seven-day smartphone photography challenge, culminating in a curated virtual gallery on our website.

Open a buffet for your fine feathered friends when you make a Clay Bird Feeder in a Zoom class with Dianna Frymiare on Saturday, November 7. This class is designed for beginners as well as those who would like to build on their skills, and a video of the will be available free of charge for students to review afterwards.

Join the open dialogue of RiverArts Salons. Every Tuesday in October, the popular RiverArts Salons joins forces with ShoreRivers to present #ShoreRiverArts, a series of Salon discussions around a different aspect of the question “What is essential?” with respect to art and the environment. Special guests including Darran Tilghman, Tim Trumbauer, Maria and Adams Wood, and Dave Harp will lead explorations through the lenses of justice, family, and harmony. Each week will also include a meaningful call to action, and participants will be invited to take part in a collaborative art project.

Take to the open road and visit KidSpot at the Farmers’ Market on select Saturday mornings, or make an appointment to visit the Clay Studio to purchase a Quick Kit to complete at home—a fun new way to make a small project like a little pot, a whistle, a memory tile, or a holiday ornament (it’s never too early!). Enjoy our “Open Heart” Paint Nite kit to get everything you need to paint a fun art canvas from the comfort of your home.

Open your eyes to the world as seen through the lenses of photographers in the Juried Photography 2020 exhibit, viewable online now at community. chestertownriverarts.org/ exhibit/juried-photography- exhibit-2020 . This show, curated by William Trainor and judged by Linda Roy Walls, includes the work of many accomplished RiverArts members as well as many skilled and talented photographers who are first-time RiverArts exhibitors.