Voting by Mail–It’s Harder than You Think by Angela Rieck

Last week I voted. It was exhilarating, I have never missed an election, including primaries, school boards, and general elections…yet there was something special about this vote. With all the crises that we now face, I felt that my vote would be a vote for stability, for hope, for peace, for unity.

As a Florida voter, I was particularly excited. I have been voting by mail in Florida for 5 years, so I am comfortable with the slightly onerous process of using a secrecy folder, signing the outer folder and affixing 3 stamps to the mailer. I have voted in every primary and every election by mail.

Just a few months ago, I voted in the primary.

Today, I got an email notifying me that my ballot was rejected “because the signature did not match.”

Signatures change for a myriad of reasons. All signatures change over time. But signatures can also be impacted by simple things, body position, the pen, a hurried signature.

I have never had a ballot rejected.

To prove that I am me, I must complete an affidavit and mail it with a copy of my identification to prove that I voted. I have the option of scanning the document and sending it by email. It is not hard, but it is an extra, clearly unnecessary step.

Next, I have to check that they received and accepted the affidavit and that my ballot is NOT labeled provisional. (Since many states do not count provisional ballots.)

The majority of Biden supporters are voting by mail. The majority of Trump supporters are voting in person.

Florida is a Republican State. I am a registered Democrat.

Florida rejected my ballot for the first time in 5 years.

Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.