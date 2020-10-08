MENU

October 8, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

Local Life Brevities

Spy Eye: Full Moon Rising over Chestertown

Spy reader Briggs Cunningham was kind enough to share this remarkable photograph of the moon rising over the Chester last week. This was taken on the evening of Sep 30, 2020 using standard photo settings on an iPhone camera.

