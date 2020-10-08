Spy Eye: Full Moon Rising over Chestertown

Spy reader Briggs Cunningham was kind enough to share this remarkable photograph of the moon rising over the Chester last week. This was taken on the evening of Sep 30, 2020 using standard photo settings on an iPhone camera.
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.