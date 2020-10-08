Letter to Editor: Name Those Leaders!

Name those leaders!

Leader A was a fascist, dictatorial with extreme right-wing views. So is Leader B.

Leader A came to power on promises to lift economically-depressed people, to right wrongs imposed by neighboring countries and certain minorities within. He vowed to make his country great again. He told people what they wanted to hear. Leader B came to power on promises to lift economically-depressed people, and to “drain the swamp” of government corruption. He vowed to make his country great again. He told people what they wanted to hear.

Leader A spoke with charisma that rendered his favored people spellbound, creating cult-like worship of his strong-man persona. He appealed to the worst instincts and fears of his people. Same for leader B.

Leader A thought he knew more than the generals he commanded. Leader B thinks he knows more than not just his generals, but everyone else.

Leader A was the embodiment of white supremacy and anti semitism. Leader B is, at minimum, tolerant of white supremacy, anti semitism, and racial bigotry.

Leader A claimed to be a Catholic Christian; in practice he was not. Leader B claims to be a Presbyterian Christian; in practice he is not.

Leader A demanded loyalty of his subordinates, ridding himself of those who would criticize him. Same for Leader B.

Leader A liked to see large pictures of himself on buildings. Leader B likes to see his name in large letters on buildings.

Leader A decreed there would be no free press, that only government-approved propaganda would be allowed. Leader B, legally unable to throttle the free press, declares the press (excluding Fox) to be “the enemy of the people” and constant perpetrators of “fake news.”

Leader A saw millions of people, foreign and domestic, die unnecessarily because of his brutal leadership. Leader B has seen thousands of his people get sick or die because he withheld vital information critically needed for their health safety.

Leader A was not an insecure showman needing constant public reinforcement of his greatness. Leader B is.

Am I being too harsh on Leader B? Probably. Still, I think the parallels are noteworthy.

Bob Moores

Chestertown