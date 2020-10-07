A Bright Light for Private Education at Gunston School with John Lewis

If someone has been worried about the future of private high school education in light of the devastating effects of COVID-19. In that case, it might be suggested they spend some time with John Lewis, the headmaster of the Gunston School located just outside Centreville.

If they did chat with John, as the Spy did a few weeks ago, their initial impression that the coronavirus crisis, with its multiple impacts on our health system and national economy, would mean severe and perhaps permanent problems for the private schools in the region, one’s opinion would dramatically change.

It indeed is a testament of Gunston School’s leadership that well before the global pandemic hit Maryland, the private high school was doing exceedingly well to attract and retain students. But when the state issued its “stay-at-home” order in Mid-March of this year, it was anyone’s guess whether schools like Gunston, no matter things had been going before COVID hit, would be able to maintain its momentum.

With students told to remain at home, the school’s board and administration had to wait until June 30th to get the next academic year’s final enrollment numbers. And with a collective sigh of relief, not only did the final count assure Gunston would be open for business but also found that the school’s remarkable tread of growing those numbers by 75% over the last ten years was continuing.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Gunston School please go here.