Mayor Presents a “Go Big or Go Home” Plan for Chestertown River Walk

Mayor Chris Cerino put the riverfront walkway back into play during Monday’s Town Council meeting by presenting an in-depth slide show of how the project might look if pursued on a grander scale, what he calls the “go big or go home” model.

The discussion of a river walk has been put on hold since September 2019. Still, Cerino wants to ignite interest in the issue now after having surveyed problems of a deteriorating riverfront at Wilmer Park.

The Wilmer Park riverfront and bulkhead was built in the mid-1980s using pilings reinforced by anchored cable and backfilled with dirt. Currently, the riverfront part of the park drops a foot in elevation indicated by fissures in the sidewalls and terrain. If left unaddressed, the boardwalk as it exists would eventually collapse.

Historically, this part of the park succumbs to monthly floods, which deteriorate the park shoreline.

Cerino’s idea is to rebuild the vulnerable section of the park riverfront and has offered six possibilities, from simply fixing the broken boardwalk to a long-term comprehensive pedestrian loop along the lines of 2019’s Chestertown Heritage Trail and few versions in between.

The council showed interest in the larger plan and wants to open the subject up to the many stakeholders who might be interested. Cerino offered the possibility of holding community charrettes in the future much like the town meetings during the marina conceptualization.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information about the Town of Chestertown Council please go here.