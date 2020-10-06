Election 2020: League of Women Voters of Kent County Share Voter Guide

The League of Women Voters of Kent County has published a Voters’ Guide for the upcoming election on November 3, 2020. Printed copies of the Voters’ Guide are available at the League of Women Voters table in front of the Bordley Center Saturday mornings in October. They are also be available in Kent County at Redner’s, the Acme and Royal Farms as well as the local headquarters of both major political parties. The online Voters’ Guide is available at www.vote411.org.

Each candidate for office was given the opportunity to provide information about themselves and to respond to questions from the League. Candidate information and responses are presented unedited. Online, voters can enter their zip code and view all the races on their ballot, as well as ballot initiatives. Vote411.org also provides links to other important websites such as the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active participation in government; it does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties.