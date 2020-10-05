Comptroller Announces Departure of Chief of Staff Len Foxwell

In a statement issued early Monday evening, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that Len Foxwell will no longer serve as his chief of staff as of today and will separate from the agency at the end of the month.

Franchot thanked Foxwell for his 12 years of dedicated service and contributions to the comptroller’s office and the state of Maryland, and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Foxwell is a resident of Easton and a frequent contributor to social media, drawing the ire of Maryland Republicans with a sarcastic Facebook post in April. Locally, he has commented in favor of the proposed promenade in Easton and actively supported calls to remove the Confederate monument from the Talbot County courthouse grounds. Franchot also supports the statue’s removal.

Foxwell is a former staff reporter at The Star Democrat.

Emmanuel Welsh will assume the role of acting chief of staff, according to the comptroller’s office. Welsh has served as deputy chief of staff since 2016.