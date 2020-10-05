Adkins Arboretum’s Mystery Monday: Bright Pink Seeds

Happy Mystery Monday! Last week we highlighted the beech blight aphid, otherwise known as the “boogie woogie aphid.” These aphids feed on beech trees and they start to “dance” as a defense mechanism when they are disturbed. These aphids don’t pose any lasting harm to the beech tree.
For this week, do you know what this is? These plants are found along our forest trails and produce these bright pink seeds in the fall!
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.