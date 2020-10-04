Washington College Hosts Timely Panel Discussion

Washington College is hosting a special online panel discussion titled “Taking Stock of the 2020 Election: How Gender, Race and Ethnicity Will Shape the Presidential Race”, and that looks ahead to next month’s Presidential election, with a special emphasis on how race, ethnicity and gender may shape the outcome. The highly anticipated discussion will be led by Drs. Melissa Deckman, Flavio Hickel and Eric McDaniel.

The 2016 Presidential Election was decided by fewer than 80,000 votes in three critical states: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Many analysts believe that crucial to that outcome was a lack of turnout by minority voters-and the surprising fact that a majority of white women voters backed Donald Trump.

Hosted by the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs, this webinar-style event will offer critical insights into this important and timely topic. The event is scheduled for 7-9 PM on October 15, and includes a panel discussion, followed by a Q&A session with the panelists. This discussion is open to the public, though registration is required. Interested attendees can register here.

About the Panelists

Melissa Deckman is the Louis L. Goldstein Professor of Public Affairs and Chair of the Political Science Department at Washington College. She also chairs the board of the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). Deckman recently shared her insights about the Republican and Democratic national conventions on Maryland Public Television’s “Direct Connection,” hosted by Jeff Salkin.

Dr. Flavio Hickel is a Professor of Political Science at Washington College. Hickel earned his Ph.D. in American Politics from Rutgers University in 2016. His research and teaching interests are in American Political Institutions and Development, Identity Politics, and Public Opinion. His current research explores the exclusionary and polarizing potential of national identity politics with a substantive focus on the Latinx community and Immigration policy.

Eric L. McDaniel is an associate professor in the Department of Government and a fellow of both the Institute for Urban Policy Research & Analysis and the Population Research Center at the University of Texas. He is also an affiliated scholar with Public Religion Research Institute. He is the author of Politics in the Pews: The Political Mobilization of Black Churches (University of Michigan Press, 2008). He holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.