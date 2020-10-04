Golf Fundraiser to Support Kent Association of Riding Therapy

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting its 4thAnnual KART KLASSIC Golf Tournament at Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown, DE on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1 pm. Rest assured, great care is being taken to provide a COVID safe event.

This golf tournament has been growing significantly each year. Back Creek Golf Club has been voted as Golfweek’s “Best 100 Modern Courses in the US” and Golf Travel Magazine’s “Top 40 Public Courses in the US” for two consecutive years. KART had to postpone the April date due to the virus, but now hopes to have a good turnout in October.

The event is a major fundraiser to support their program which provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special needs, including wheelchair bound riders from Camp Fairlee, an Easter Seals camp servicing Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. At no cost to the schools or families, KART serves 6 local Kent County schools including the High School, Middle School and 4 elementary schools.

Last year, more than 350 participants benefited from therapeutic horseback riding and horse related activities. Benefits can be seen through increased self-esteem, self-confidence, coordination, and other physical as well as social, cognitive, emotional and behavioral improvements.

“We are particularly excited that funds raised this year by the KART KLASSIC will be used to expand the summer program for Camp Fairlee. In addition to the therapeutic riding program for campers, KART will travel with therapy horses to the camp increasing access to campers unable to participate in riding activities at KART”, said Renee Bench, KART President.

In 2019, a pilot program was very popular and traveling to the camp increased equine therapeutic benefits from 120 to over 280 campers.

With your support, KART will be able to continue to serve and expand services to the special needs community.

Registration opens at noon. Tickets include 18 Holes, Post Party, Door Prize Ticket, Drink Tickets, Free Greens Fees for Return Play in 2021, Longest Drive, Straightest Drive, Closet to the Pin, Putting Contest, and a Souvenir Gift. Awards will follow golf during a post party.

Sponsorships start at $100 and donations are welcome. Visit KART’s website at www.kentridingtherapy.org/klassicgolf or contact Theresa Snyder at 410-870-5596 or kentridingtherapy@gmail.com.