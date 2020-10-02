What’s Next: A Conversation with Chestertown Council Member Tom Herz

When Tom Herz ran for the town council, his candidacy was defined by an advocacy for economic development, specifically that Chestertown and the County could become a ”technology hub” and attract data center developers and the significant revenue they produce.

Now, through the lens of Black Lives Matter/#ChestertownUnitesAgainstRacism and Mayor Cerino’s 16-month plan to address systemic racism, Herz sees a data center as win for the kind of economic development that could create solutions guided by a sense of social justice.

Here, Herz talks with the Spy about some of the “next steps” needed to make the street murals meaningful statements by recognizing, acknowledging, and changing an economic structure that needs to address the legacy and current manifestation of systemic racism.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. The Town’s 16-month plan may be reviewed here.