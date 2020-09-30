Mid-Shore Pro Bono Relocates Its Chestertown Office to a More Accessible Downtown Space

Mid-Shore Pro Bono, a non-profit organization on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that provides free access to legal services to low income community members, today announced the relocation of its Chestertown office to 205 South Cross Street in downtown Chestertown, Maryland on October 1, 2020. In accordance with CDC guidelines and for the safety of the clients and staff, the office will schedule consultations and application pick up and drop-off by appointment only.

“We are very excited for the opening of our new downtown Chestertown office,” said Ivette Furniesen, immigrant assistance project manager for Mid-Shore Pro Bono. “The space is great because it’s more visible with greater accessibility and it’s convenient for document signings and face to face meetings between our team of attorneys and their clients.”

“Historically, our original Chestertown office is where we held elder law clinics but due to COVID we were not able to continue this service,” said Tim Abeska, Mid-Shore Pro Bono board member and volunteer attorney. “In the new office, we may not be able to welcome groups of people for educational sessions but we will have the opportunity to meet with clients one-on-one to discuss their legal needs and provide resources, a critical part of the connection we establish with the people we represent.”

“This new Chestertown location demonstrates our commitment to providing equal access to justice and legal assistance and our efforts to break down barriers that our rural communities face,” said Sandy Brown, executive director, Mid-Shore Pro Bono. “Many of our clients struggle with accessing community resources due to the lack of public transportation. We see this as an opportunity to bring some of those services closer to them.”

Mid-Shore Pro Bono will continue to provide legal assistance for civil matters such as bankruptcy, debt, foreclosure, small claims, child custody and visitation, legal separation, guardianship, divorce, elderly family members, advanced medical directives, wills and probate, landlord-tenant disputes, power of attorney, tort defense and limited immigration legal services.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

The goal of Mid-Shore Pro Bono is to strengthen the communities of Maryland’s Eastern Shore by ensuring equal access to civil justice through connecting low income individuals and families in need of civil legal help with volunteer attorneys and community resources. We believe all residents of the Eastern Shore, regardless of income or circumstance, should have equal access to civil justice. Based on this belief, we envision a community where all individuals should feel respected and empowered throughout the legal system. To learn more or to support our work please visit www.midshoreprobono.org.