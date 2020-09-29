Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Sept. 29

Key points for today

• Kent County cases dropped by 1 to 303.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.82%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 124,311, an increase of 431 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 9 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 3,802.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 29 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 344 people hospitalized — 265 in acute care and 79 in intensive care.

• Of the 15,083 test results received on Sept. 28, the positivity rate was 3.16%; the 7-day average was 2.59%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 2,588,690 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 1,485,999 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 124,311 cases, 15,460 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 7,509 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.