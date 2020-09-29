Phased Re-opening of Visitor Center at Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge

In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in coordination with the Governor and local public health authorities, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is re-opening the Lodge at Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) near Rock Hall on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm.

The refuge is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to safely increase access to Eastern Neck NWR lands and facilities as rapidly as possible. The boardwalk and trails have been open throughout the pandemic.

Beginning October 3, 2020, Eastern Neck NWR will reopen public access to the Lodge on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm. In addition, all trails continue to be open and available. Those entering the Lodge will be asked to follow Governor Hogan’s COVID guidelines, which include facial coverings indoors, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying home if sick.

As we continue to review access, services, and programs, a return to full operations at Eastern Neck NWR will be phased in according to protocols set by governors and local public health officials. These decisions will be informed by the most current guidance and information from the Department of the Interior, CDC, Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of those visiting and working at Eastern Neck NWR are protected. We will continue to closely monitor conditions and adjust our operations accordingly.

We continue to urge our visitors to do their part when visiting Eastern Neck NWR and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

Updates about the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s response to coronavirus are posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html.

Please check our website for current updates and status: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern_Neck/.

Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, is a 2,285 acre island which supports a wide variety of habitats including brackish marsh, natural ponds, upland forest, and grasslands for a diversity of wildlife. The refuge holds the designation of Important Bird Area by the Audubon Society. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern_Neck/or follow us on Facebook @EasternNeckNWR

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service.