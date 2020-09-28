Adkins Arboretum’s Mystery Monday: Dancing Critters

We received many guesses for last week’s mystery! That little snake was a northern black racer. These snakes are found in drier habitats, usually grassy areas or open forest edges.
This week, we turn our attention to the forest floodplain. These dancing critters were on a beech tree. What are they?
