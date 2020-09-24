The Artists’ Gallery Features Bonnie Howell in “Pools, Ponds and Puddles”

Deciding on the title for this year’s October feature show at The Artists’ Gallery came long before we were quarantined in our homes. Yet “the closer to home” theme does work well with the way we all have had to adjust to the current “covid” situation. Working from images of water close to home made it easy to reflect on the simple joys we have in life, even as stress levels rise in the world. Beauty is found often at our feet, literally in puddles or in a pool of water that expands from small streams flowing under a country road. Field ponds appear after a wet spell and dry in the next day’s sun. So too do the seasons, both literally and otherwise, come and go. The works for this show, “POOLS, POND & PUDDLES” reflect on these changing seasons and give us reason to pause and see the often simple and other times complex mirrors that surround our lives.

Please join Bonnie for the show opening with extended hours until 8 PM on first Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Artists’ Gallery, 239 High Street, Chestertown, MD. For more information phone 410-778-2425 or go to the web: www.theartistsgalleryctown.com. Bonnie will be at the gallery to welcome guests on other Fridays throughout the month and on Saturdays, Oct. 3rd and 31st. Regular gallery hours are 10-5 Tuesday-Saturday and Sundays 12:30-4:30.

Mrs. Howell majored in art in college, receiving her BA degree in Fine Arts from St. Andrews University in North Carolina and her Teacher’s Certificate from Washington College in Chestertown. She taught art in both public and private schools during her early career and painted mostly wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming The Artists’ Gallery partnership in 2003. She continued her art studies with noted portraitists John Sanden of Portrait Institute of New York and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland and graduate work at the University of Delaware. She is a member and past president of Working Artists Forum of Easton, MD where she has exhibited her paintings in regional shows.

Her works are in many private collections across the US as well as local and public collections such as: Shore Medical Center, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Washington College, Garnet School, Circuit Court of Queen Anne’s County, Dr. Hickman’s office, and the Turnersville Assembly Hall, NJ. Mrs. Howell works primarily in oils and regularly features paintings of life – portraits and nature at The Artists’ Gallery, where she is the managing partner. She also offers private painting and drawing lessons at the gallery.