University of Maryland Medical System CEO Visits UM Shore Regional Health

Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO University of Maryland Medical System, visited UM Shore Regional Health locations on Monday, September 14. His first stop was the drive-up Covid-19 testing site at Chesapeake College, where UM SRH team members walked Dr. Suntha through the testing process.

Photo: Dr. Mohan Suntha, UMMS CEO (fifth from left), visited the Covid-19 testing site at Chesapeake College on Monday. He was welcomed by (l-r) Ken Kozel, UM SRH CEO; Rhonda Thomas, director of public safety, Chesapeake College; Dr. Joseph Ciotola, Queen Anne’s County health officer; William Greskovich, VP Operations, Executive Office, UMMS; Pam Addy, vice president, Ambulatory and Clinical Services; Dr. Clifford P. Coppersmith, president, Chesapeake College, and Keith McMahan, UM SRH board chairman.

Dr. Suntha next traveled to Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, where he met outside with hospital team members and community residents interested in the future of health care in Kent County. This visit was followed by a lunch time meeting at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton that included members of Shore Regional Health’s Medical Executive Committee.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.