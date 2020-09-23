The Chestertown Spy Survey #27 Results – Filling the Supreme Court Vacancy

We asked readers about the hot topic this week on whether or not the President should nominate an individual quickly to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court; and, if he does offer the Senate a nominee, should they act on confirmation quickly? Well, hundreds of you shared your views!

There were strong views on both sides, but weighted to not acting quickly to offer a nominee.

77% strongly disagreed with a quick nomination by the President and 18% strongly favored a nomination now.

As for the Senate acting, 77% strongly disagreed with moving forward with confirmation quickly, while 17% strong agreed with the Senate acting quickly.

Lastly, asked whether the decision to nominate a Supreme Court justice should be left to the winning Presidential candidate following the November election, 72% agreed and 26% disagreed with the notion.

One quick note, a few asked about why the stars would all appear if they selected “Strongly Agree.” We acknowledge a straight multiple choice question might have been better; however, each respondent’s choice was captured as you can see from the reporting above. Thanks for being vigilant about insuring accurate reporting.