Explore CBMM’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Oct. 29

Get in the Halloween spirit this year by joining the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for a new virtual program, Wunderkammer: Exploring CBMM’s Cabinets of Curiosities.

Cabinets of Curiosities, fondly known in German as Wunderkammers, have been historically used to showcase oddities, unique objects of material culture, gems of natural history, and mystical stories. From 6–7:30pm on Thursday, Oct. 29, CBMM Registrar Katelyn Kean will host an exploration of CBMM’s collection for the weird and wonderful as it relates to the Chesapeake Bay.

Hosted via Zoom, participants will learn about the history of Cabinets of Curiosities, how that history connects to the modern museum world, and what hidden treasures can be found within CBMM’s collection. Hosted by the CBMM Crew, a group established to present engaging events and activities targeted to the young adult community of CBMM guests, the cost to participate is $10, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members ($8). To register, visit cbmm.org/wunderkammer.

