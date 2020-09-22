Compass Regional Hospice to Host Annual Golf Tournament

Compass Regional Hospice invites golfers to join them on the greens for the 23rd Annual Golf Tournament scheduled for Monday, October 19 at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville. Proceeds from the golf tournament enable Compass Regional Hospice to continue to provide professional and compassionate end-of-life care and grief support to the residents of Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties.

Josh Bullock of Bullock Construction is Chair of this year’s tournament. Golfers will play the 18-hole, par 72 course. The entry fee is $125 per golfer. Foursomes and individual golfers are welcome. Tournament participants will also enjoy a variety of competitions and games in addition to the 18-holes of play.

On the day of the tournament registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. Refreshments will be available on the course. After play, the golfers are invited back to the club house for lunch and an awards ceremony.

This year, a generous donor has agreed to match up to $15,000 in donations. Members of the community who are not golfers and golfers who want to do more to support Compass Regional Hospice can sign on as tournament sponsors or make a direct donation. “Sponsorship opportunities come with a variety of benefits, and we have sponsorship opportunities ranging from $300 to $5,000,” explains Kenda Leager, Development Officer for Compass Regional Hospice.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of our golfers and sponsors who make this annual event successful! Because of these community members, we are able to continue to offer programs that are not reimbursed from other sources,” says Heather Guerieri, Chief Executive Officer for Compass Regional Hospice.

For more information about registering for or sponsoring the Compass Regional Hospice Golf Tournament, contact Kenda Leager, 443-262- 4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a life-limiting illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to all children and adults in the community through grief groups, one-on-one counseling, and in-school support. As a Level 4 partner of the We Honor Veterans program, they also offer veteran-centric care that meets the unique needs of men and women who have served our country. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.