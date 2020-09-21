Spy Moment: “We Can’t Breathe” Mural Comes to College Avenue

The second Chestertown Unites Against Racism mural went up on College Avenue on Saturday, September 19.

The community effort, led by the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice and attended by community leadership and clergy, marks the final town-approved mural.

“We Can’t Breathe-Chestertown Unites Against Racism,” along with the High Street “Black Lives Matter” mural are symbols marking a 16-month action plan to address racial inequity in Chestertown. The resolution was passed unanimously by the Chestertown Town Council during their September 8 meeting.

Painted in shifts by community volunteers, the mural was completed by late afternoon and stands as bold community acknowledgment of the town’s history of racism, and a promise to unite the community through legislative reform, education, and unification events.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the town resolutions go here. A special thanks to Pat Trams for images, video by Rebecca Heriz-Smith, and aerial image by Sam Shoge.