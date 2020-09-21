MENU

September 21, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Education Ed Notes

Adkins Arboretum’s Mystery Monday: This Little One won’t Stay Little Forever

by

Editor’s Note: Every Monday, Kathy Thornton, the land steward at the Adkins Arboretum, will be asking Spy readers to identify critters and plants from their 400-acre native garden and preserve. We ask readers to answer in our comment section and Kathy will provide everyone with the answer next Monday.

Today’s question: This little one won’t stay little forever. In fact, it can grow up to 5 feet long! What is it?
The Adkins Arboretum is centrally located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, 25 miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at 12610 Eveland Road, near Ridgely, MD. For more information and their public programs please go here.

