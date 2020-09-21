Adkins Arboretum’s Mystery Monday: This Little One won’t Stay Little Forever

Editor’s Note: Every Monday, Kathy Thornton, the land steward at the Adkins Arboretum, will be asking Spy readers to identify critters and plants from their 400-acre native garden and preserve. We ask readers to answer in our comment section and Kathy will provide everyone with the answer next Monday.

Today’s question: This little one won’t stay little forever. In fact, it can grow up to 5 feet long! What is it?