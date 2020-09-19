ShoreRivers Awarded Maryland Tax Credits for Education

ShoreRivers supporters are now able to donate to the organization’s education program and receive state tax credits in addition to their typical deduction. ShoreRivers has been awarded Community Investment Tax Credits (CITC) through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to incentivize donations that support environmental education programs in Eastern Shore public schools.

ShoreRivers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that restores and protects Eastern Shore waterways through science-based restoration, education, and advocacy. With regional offices in Galena, Chestertown, and Easton, the ShoreRivers education department has partnered with public schools for over seven years to provide grant-funded science and environmental programs that support students and schools in meeting graduation requirements, cultivate the next generation of river stewards, and introduce students to environmental career opportunities.

ShoreRivers’ education programs include elementary and high school environmental and science curriculum, cost-free field experiences, and funds that support student-driven projects that reduce pollution and increase environmental awareness at their schools.

ShoreRivers Director of Education Suzanne Sullivan explains why the CITC program is so important, especially this year. “Our schools are facing immense challenges in facilitating at-home, remote learning. ShoreRivers is creating solutions to those challenges while supporting annual science and environmental learning. The CITC program comes at a critical time to allow ShoreRivers to focus on the programs, teachers, and students when they need it most.”

Since 1997, the CITC program has awarded Maryland tax credits through a competitive application process. The program provides benefits that include allowing nonprofits to enhance revenue, offer creative tax relief for business and individual donors, target impacts in communities, and increase visibility and support for nonprofit programs. The tremendous impact of the CITC program speaks for itself with over $3.1 million donated to various Maryland nonprofits in 2018 alone.

In order to qualify, gifts must be a minimum of $500 and the individual or business donor must file taxes in the state of Maryland. To make a donation today, visit ShoreRivers.org/donate and indicate “Education Tax Credits” in the comments box under gift preferences. Tax credits are limited and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. If you’d like to learn more about the program, contact Rebekah Hock at rhock@shorerivers.org.

