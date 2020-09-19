Matt Zoll – Classic Works at Troika Gallery

Troika Gallery is proud to present new paintings by Matt Zoll, Classic Works, opening First Friday, October 2, 2020.

Painting professionally for over twenty two years, Zoll studied at The Schuler School where he learned the painting techniques of the Flemish Masters. Incorporating hand- ground oil pigments and a rare painting medium which produces a rich luster and an intense luminosity, Zoll’s paintings achieve remarkable color and vibrancy.

The Matt Zoll show runs through November 2, 2020. Be sure to stop in and see his hightly detailed still lifes which combine an old master approach with a modern sensibility.

Troika Gallery located at 9 South Harrison Street, Easton is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, 11 am -6:30 pm and Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment, www.troikagallery.com. 410-770-9190