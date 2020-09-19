Adkins Arboretum Field Trips Go Virtual

Adkins Arboretum has received funding from the Gray Charitable Trust to create a virtual “Birds, Bees, and Dandelion Seeds” field trip program. Nearly 1,000 second-graders in Queen Anne’s and Caroline County Public Schools will participate in the week-long program to learn about plants, pollinators, seed dispersal and Maryland bees.

As part of the virtual field trip, public school teachers will receive five days of interactive lesson plans to use online with their students. The lesson plans will include games, songs, experiments, suggestions for outdoor activities and daily video clips featuring the Arboretum’s native meadow, wetland, stream and forest habitats. Lessons are aligned with Next Generation Science Standards.

In 2019, the Gray Charitable Trust provided funding for bus transportation so that all second-graders in Caroline County Public Schools could participate in the “Birds, Bees, and Dandelion Seeds” field trip at the Arboretum. Positive feedback from students, parents and teachers prompted Arboretum educators to create a virtual version of the program for use while in-person field trips are on hold.

The “Birds, Bees, and Dandelion Seeds” lesson plans and video clips are available on the Arboretum website for use by homeschool families, private schools and the general public. The Arboretum hopes to resume in-person field trips in the fall of 2021.

Adkins Arboretum is a nonprofit organization located in scenic Caroline County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Although the Visitor’s Center is currently closed, the Arboretum’s 400 acres and five miles of paths are open daily from dawn to dusk. To learn more or to access the virtual field trip and other education resources, visit adkinsarboretum.org.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.