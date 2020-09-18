Chesapeake Arts: The Academy Art Museum Craft Show 2020 is Alive and Well

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To the Academy Art Museum’s credit, they have come along way over the last twenty-two years in building one of the most successful craft shows in the country. A perennial favorite for both craftspeople and attendees alike, the museum has created a remarkable reputation in the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing hundreds of visitors to downtown Easton. And in early 2020, the stage was set for another record year until the country woke up to the most significant public health crisis in our history.

However, what wasn’t surprising was the AAM Trustees swift decision that the Craft Show would still take place one way or another – full-stop.

And leading the charge is board trustee Craig Fuller and AAM staffer Jennifer Chrzanowski. The Spy caught up with both of them via Zoom last week to get details on the 23rd Annual Crafts Show and the first-ever held virtually.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum’s Craft Show please go here. To preview the Show’s website please go here.