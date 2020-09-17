CBF Announces New VP for Environmental Protection and Restoration

Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) President William C. Baker is pleased to announce that Alison Prost is CBF’s new Vice President for Environmental Protection and Restoration. Ms. Prost has broad experience in environmental issues, having received her Environmental Law Certificate from the University of Maryland and having worked at the Coalition to End Childhood Lead Poisoning before coming to CBF. She has been with CBF for more than 12 years, first as the Maryland Office attorney, then as the Executive Director of the Maryland Office. Prost began her career as a legal intern with CBF in 2003 before joining the staff fulltime in 2007.

“Alison Prost’s broad experience with local, state, and federal government agencies makes her an ideal choice to lead CBF’s policy, grassroots, and restoration programs,” CBF President William C. Baker said. “Alison understands the challenges the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint faces. With just five years to go it is essential that EPA and the Bay states accelerate efforts to reduce pollution. Alison’s experience and knowledge will be crucial to restoration of this national treasure.”

The Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, implemented in 2010, is unlike past state/federal voluntary agreements. It includes pollution limits, state-specific plans to achieve those limits, two-year milestones to evaluate progress, and consequences for failure. In it, the states also committed to implement the practices necessary to restore the Bay by 2025.

As Maryland Office Director, Prost led CBF’s advocacy efforts in the state that have helped increase funding for Bay restoration efforts, establish and permanently protect oyster sanctuaries, conserve forested land, and aid farmers who install environmental practices. She has also overseen CBF’s Maryland restoration work, which has included planting millions of new oysters and tens of thousands of trees during the previous decade.

“CBF is an amazing place to work,” Prost said. “It’s a team of committed staff that are at the top of their fields. I look forward to applying my experiences in Maryland throughout the watershed. In this new role, I’ll continue to fight for completing the Blueprint so that future generations can have cleaner streams, rivers, and a restored Chesapeake Bay to enjoy.”

Alison Prost resides in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.