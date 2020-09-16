Short Attention Span Theatre Returns to the Garfield…Sort of…

Continuing the tradition of eclectic variety SAST has become known for, this year’s selections run the gamut from thought-provoking to absurd, covering topics like love and hate, poultry and philosophy, interviews and confessions. This year’s online SAST will mark the first time in which all of the plays will be from local writers.

A Room of My Own by Michael Collins is directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith and features Kelly Young, Amada Fry and Lucia Foster. Act Now! by Rich Pauli is directed by Zachary Ryan and features Dan Guidice and Hester Sachse. Two Broody Hens also by Rich Pauli is directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith and features Jen Friedman, Melissa McGlynn and John Mann. Job Interview by Howard Mesick is directed by Nic Carter and features the father-daughter team of Brian and Shannon Whitaker. The Tea Drinkers is written and directed by Mark Sullivan and features Connie Fallon, Robbie Spray, and Francoise Sullivan. Epistemology is directed by Steven Arnold and features Nic Carter and Dylan Lyles.

Tickets for Short Attention Span Theatre 2020 Online are now available. To purchase tickets, you may do so at https://www.garfieldcenter.org/sast2020/. Ticketholders will be able to access the program beginning at 7 PM on Friday, September 18. The program will remain viewable until Midnight on Sunday, September 27. The link for viewing will be sent to the audience via email on Friday, September 18 prior to the show. The link can then be used at any time during the 2 week run of the show.

Because of the devastating effect Covid 19 has had on our revenue, the Garfield Center for the Arts’ livelihood, now and in the future, is more dependent than ever on the financial success of events like this. Once you have received the link, we ask for your cooperation in restricting its use to only you and your household. The GCA greatly appreciates your consideration and assistance on this.

The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in the Arts & Entertainment District of historic Chestertown, Maryland. Our mission is to invigorate the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education.

Both the theatre, and the foundation that calls it home, are recognized and valued as a unique community center for the arts on the Upper Eastern Shore.

