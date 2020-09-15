Studio B Art Gallery Presents Master Jove Wang’s Opening Exhibit October 10

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Master Jove Wang will be teaching a Plein Air Workshop in Tilghman Island, Maryland, October 9 – October 15, 2020. To celebrate his trip to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Studio B Art Gallery invites the public to Master Jove Wang’s Opening Exhibit on Saturday, October 10, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Master Jove Wang is a highly sought after World-renowned artist, award-winning plein air painter, professor, and author. His career spans more than three decades. During his impressive career, he has received exceptional recognition and won numerous awards. Master Wang’s demonstration at the 15th Plein Air Easton Competition in 2019 was a highlight of the festivities.

“Jove fell in love with Tilghman Island last year when he was the featured artist demonstrating at the Avalon Theatre during Plein Air Easton 2019,” Studio B Art Gallery Owner Betty Huang said. “We are so lucky to have Jove come back to the Eastern Shore this October.”

Master Jove Wang’s theory in creating is that “A work of art Must Have Soul”. His paintings are a visual accumulation of experience and artistic integration that create a powerful visual effect reflecting the soul of what he paints – whether it is a figure, landscape or still life. His spirit of freehand expression of realism made his artistic achievements on the level of mastery sought by many. This is a rare opportunity to meet and learn from a master artist.

“October is the best month to be painting plein air on the Eastern Shores,” Huang said. “The 2020 Plein Air Easton Competition in July was a huge success and we can’t wait to get outside again and paint with the master artist.”

Master Jove Wang’s work is available for purchase at Studio B Gallery in Easton, MD. Studio B Art Gallery is located in the heart of Easton’s historic district, at 7 B Goldsborough Street. Visit www.studioBartgallery.com for more information,