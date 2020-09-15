KCPL Board of Trustees Open Position

Do you love your local Library? Of course you do, and considering everything the Kent County Public Library does for your community, it would be hard to say no to that question. Your KCPL is more than just a place to borrow a new book or find a quiet place to read. It is very involved in your community, offering summer reading programs, book groups, a place to hold meetings, as well as the ability to borrow movies, audiobooks, movies and more. Aside from its “real world” presence, your local library has a huge digital footprint, offering an online borrowing catalog covering the collections of eight libraries on the Eastern Shore and access to job search resources, community information, and research database materials. Although the library is currently closed, the staff has working harder than ever to provide as much access as possible to you, the local patron. Staff worked diligently this summer to keep the Summer Reading program up and running, organized To-Go craft programs, and coordinated with other County organizations to hold digital learning seminars.

Having been a member of the KCPL Board of Trustees for almost a year, I’m still amazed at the services and resources the Library provides. I am proud to help advocate for the Library; I assist with budgets, policies, and planning for the Library’s future. If you’d like to share your love for the Library and be a part of their mission to “…be the cornerstone of the community where children and adults can experience life-long learning, personal enrichment, and connection with one another”, please consider submitting an application to be a member of the Kent County Public Library Board of Trustees. There is an opening for one new Trustee beginning January 1, 2021.

Application materials may be found on the KCPL website, under the Trustee information. You may also call the library to arrange to receive a paper application. Completed applications should be returned to trustees@kcpl.org by September 30. Trustees must be residents of Kent County and are chosen on the basis of character, ability, and demonstrated interest in Library matters. Trustees are appointed by the County Commissioners for aterm of five years beginning on January 1. Meetings are held monthly, at a regular time determined by the Board at its first meeting of the year.