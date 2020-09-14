MENU

Sections

More

September 14, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Portal Lead Spy Top Story

Spy Moment: Black Lives Matters Comes to High Street

by Leave a Comment

Share

Community leaders and dozens of Chestertown residents came together on Saturday, September 12, to fulfill the Town’s resolution to paint the “Black Lives Matter/#Chestertown Against Racism” mural on High Street.

The proposal passed unanimously by the town council was promoted by the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice member Arlene Lee, community arts director Maria Wood, and social services professional Wanda Boyer.

A second mural, “We Can’t Breathe/#Chestertown Unites Against Racism,” is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, on College Avenue.

Here are a few images from the day, many of them by Pat Trams.

This video is approximately one minutes in length. For more information about the Black Lives Matter mural please go here

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore