Spy Moment: Black Lives Matters Comes to High Street

Community leaders and dozens of Chestertown residents came together on Saturday, September 12, to fulfill the Town’s resolution to paint the “Black Lives Matter/#Chestertown Against Racism” mural on High Street.

The proposal passed unanimously by the town council was promoted by the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice member Arlene Lee, community arts director Maria Wood, and social services professional Wanda Boyer.

A second mural, “We Can’t Breathe/#Chestertown Unites Against Racism,” is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, on College Avenue.

Here are a few images from the day, many of them by Pat Trams.

This video is approximately one minutes in length. For more information about the Black Lives Matter mural please go here.