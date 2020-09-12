MENU

September 12, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Brevities

The New Yorker’s Casey Cep Talks about the Talbot Boys in a New Podcast

by

For better or worse, some of the most prestigious journals in the country have started to pay attention to Talbot County’s Talbot Boys controversy. A few months ago, The Atlantic highlighted the placement of the confederate monument on local courthouse green, and now the New Yorker has produced a podcast by Casey Cep (a graduate of Easton High School) this week.

Here is a link to listen to it.

