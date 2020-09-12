Delmarva Review: Just Beneath the Surface by Beth Oast Williams

Author’s note: I’ve written about the death of my mother, and most recently, my father. Yet so often, I keep most of my vulnerability “just beneath the surface,” like a grave is just beneath the cemetery ground. This poem is an attempt to contrast humans’ desire for permanence with the idea of letting nature take its course. It’s a call to celebrate our return to the earth.

Just Beneath the Surface

The cemetery carries bones

in its pockets,

and you trapeze its perimeter

head down, afraid

of what pulls your swing.

Your grip, even tighter

over cold blocks of granite,

their careful carvings failing

to explain why your father

stopped and you did not.

You once arranged silk flowers

to stand at attention

above his head, a salute

to manmade permanence, as if God

never knew forever.

Forget what the ground

feels like on your knees.

The sole of your loafer,

like a coffin’s seal,

protects you from rain.

Crepe myrtles in their pushback

to death drop notes in your path,

softly, and too quietly for you

to hear the rattle of change

just beyond your grasp.

⎯

Beth Oast Williams is a student with the Muse Writers Center, in Norfolk, Virginia. Her poetry has appeared in or is upcoming in Lou Lit, West Texas Literary Review, Wisconsin Review and Glass Mountain. Her poetry was nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2019.

