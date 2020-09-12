Centreville Farmers’ Market Hosts Live Market & Sunday Brunch September 27th

When it comes to places that serve to connect people to each other and to their community very few places do it as well as community farmers’ markets and independent restaurants. At a farmers’ market shoppers connect their purchases to the people that produced them while restaurants serve as gathering places to break bread, to celebrate special occasions or simply to relax and catch up with friends and family. Both serve to anchor communities and create a sense of place.

This year restaurants and farmers’ markets shared another important thing in common – they’ve worked through sweeping and often dramatic operational changes due to the pandemic.

Both these special institutions will join forces on Lawyers Row in downtown Centreville on Sunday, September 27th, from noon to 3 p.m. to present the Centreville Farmers’ Market & Sunday Brunch.

This market day will be presented as an in-person market, the first one this season for the Centreville Farmers’ Market, who has been operating as an online market for pickup or delivery on Wednesdays. The online market will continue through September 30th.

“Coincidentally this special market day and brunch will take place on the final day of the inaugural statewide restaurant week. Since this may be the only live market day, we do this year we wanted it to be a special one,” says Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street Manager and liaison to the market.

Shoppers will have a chance to shop socially distanced market stands and also enjoy brunch from Centreville restaurants. Farmers/producers and shoppers 5-years-old and above are required to where facemasks at all times except when seated to drink or eat.

A selection of food will be available at onsite food trucks operated by Centreville brick and mortar restaurants. Other brunch entrees will be available for online ordering by September 18th through a new website on the same platform that currently handles the market’s online market orders. Current market customers can use their same login.

Shoppers will select and prepay for an entrée, and then choose whether they want to pick up their meal at the market to take home or reserve seating in the socially distanced dining area on Lawyers Row. The dining area will also include open tables where market goers can enjoy any food or beverages they purchased at the market. An onsite volunteer will sanitize tables and chairs as they turn over.

As of 9/9/20, farmers/producers include: Arlene’s Creations of Greensboro, baked goods & sewn items; Coops & Crops of Kennedyville, eggs, and certified naturally grown vegetables; Lucky Dog Treats of Centreville; Night Kitchen Coffee of Denton, small batch locally roasted coffee and spices; Rhonda’s Beaten Biscuits of Wye Mills, traditional Eastern Shore beaten biscuits; Starr Flower Company, cut flowers, houseplants and herb plants and more; Quarter Acre Farm of Tilghman Island, certified organic vegetables, pico de gallo (special salsa) and guacamole; Where Pigs Fly of Centreville, pasture-raised chicken – whole birds as well as cuts. Participating restaurants include Commerce Street Creamery Cafe Bistro, O’Shucks Irish Pub, Sugar Doodles Sweet Shop and Yo Java Bowl.