Food Friday: Lunches

Lunch has always been my favorite meal. I look forward to it every day, even when it is just a sandwich and a handful of chips. (I’ll save the apple for a mid-afternoon snack.) I love walking away from the studio, strolling the 25 feet or so into the kitchen, where I generally sit at the counter and eat by myself. (There is nothing that relieves the existential boredom of a morning of solitary cross hatching like a little blue glass bowl of potato chips.) Perched on a stool, I can look out on the neighbors’ comings and goings, read a magazine, drop a bread crust (by accident!) for Luke the wonder dog, and just enjoy a slight change of scene. Life is not very exciting when you have always worked from home, and sometimes all it takes is a ham sandwich on rye, with a generous schmear of spicy brown mustard to get creative enough for the demands the afternoons bring .

This year, the COVID-19 year, there are greater challenges for some that merely changing the view won’t help. The lucky ones, we who can work from home, are now sometimes juggling a couple of children and assorted class curricula on top of our work. There are others who are able to send their masked children off to actual real life school rooms. Will the children eat their lunches in a cafeteria or from social distances at their desks? Maybe there will be picnic tables outside, while the weather is still nice? Will the children bring lunches from home, or eat school-provided meals?

Whether you are sitting at the kitchen table by yourself, or packing a lunch for someone else, you need good ideas every day. Which can be a daunting prospect. Making lunch interesting and healthy is a real concern. Energy! Nutrition! Protein! Variety! And you can’t just slide by using up the hurricane-supply-peanut butter. On Sundays, while you are planning your dinners for the week, you need to plan out lunches, too. Take a page from practically perfect Amanda Hesser from Food52. She packs fabulously original lunches for her children. We could hate her if she wan’t so clever. And her ideas are reasonable. They don’t call for too many obscure and expensive ingredients. With a little practice, we might just be trainable. Because we know there will be dessert.

https://food52.com/blog/17941-13-greatest-hits-from-amanda-s-kids-lunches

Get out the tiny little Tupperwear containers, find all the maddeningly elusive lids, and start chopping. Make little Bento boxes of luncheon-y delights for every day. Shake up your routine, and experiment. Swipe on some chutney. Dust a sandwich with a handful of sprouts. Forgo the Pepperidge Farm white bread and try Naan bread. Don’t forget leftovers! Our Tall One made some interesting combinations with leftovers from Thanksgiving, theorizing that everything tastes delicious on a crescent roll, especially when daubed judiciously with cranberry sauce.

I haul this list out this out annually, without shame. Feel free to make your own spreadsheet, so you will never have another moment of hesitation. At least with regard to lunch. The Spy Test Kitchen came up with this flexible list of ingredients for packing school lunches a few years ago. It is just as timely today:

Luncheon Variations

Column A

Let’s start with bread:

Ciabatta bread

Rye bread

Whole grain breads

Hard rolls

Portuguese rolls

French baguette

Italian bread

Brioche

Flour tortillas

Croissants

Bagels

Challah bread

Crostini

Cornbread

Naan bread

Focaccia bread

Pita bread

If storing overnight, top bread with lettuce first, then the spreads, to keep sandwich from getting soggy.

Column B

Next, the spread:

Mayo

Sriracha

Ketchup

Dijon mustard

Honey mustard

Italian dressing

Russian dressing

Cranberry sauce

Pesto sauce

Hummus

Tapenade

Sour cream

Chutney

Butter

Hot sauce

Salsa

Salsa verde

Column C

Cheeses:

Swiss cheese

American cheese

Mozzarella

Blue cheese

Cream cheese

Havarti cheese

Ricotta cheese

Cheddar cheese

Provolone cheese

Brie cheese

Cottage cheese

Goat cheese

Column D

The main ingredient:

Meatloaf

Turkey

Chicken

Corned beef

Bacon

Crumbled hard boiled eggs

Scrambled eggs

Salami

Italian sausage

Ham

Roast beef

Egg salad

Tuna salad

Ham salad

Crab salad

Chicken salad

Turkey salad

Lobster salad

Tofu

Column E

The decorative (and tasty) elements:

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Basil

Onion

Avocado

Cucumber

Cilantro

Shredded carrots

Jalapenos

Cole slaw

Sliced apples

Sliced red peppers

Arugula

Sprouts

Radicchio

Watercress

Sliced pears

Apricots

Pickles

Spinach

Artichoke hearts

Grapes

Strawberries

Figs

Column F

Finger foods:

Cherries

Carrots

Strawberries

Green Beans

Broccoli

Celery

Edemame

Granola

Rice cakes

Apples

Bananas

Oranges

Melon balls

Raisins

Blueberries

“ ‘We could take our lunch,’ said Katherine.‘What kind of sandwiches?’ said Mark.

‘Jam,’ said Martha thoughtfully, ‘and peanut-butter-and-banana, and cream-cheese-and-honey, and date-and-nut, and prune-and marshmallow…’”

-Edward Eager, Magic by the Lake