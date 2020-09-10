Estate Treasures Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass Regional Hospice

On October 5, 2020, Estate Treasures will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass Regional Hospice.

The event will be held at Prospect Bay Country Club starting at 11 am and includes a seated lunch, a cash bar, boutique, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the event will go towards patient care and grief support services offered by Compass Regional Hospice.

The Fashion Show will have 16 models from various local businesses around Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties featuring formal wear, casual wear, sportswear and business casual. Models include representatives from Avon, The Creamery, Perfect Touch Salon, Levity, Swan Cove Day Spa & Salon, Babies in Bloom, Gillespie & Son, Nagel’s, and more.

Photo: L-R: Kenda Leager, Development Officer of Compass Regional Hospice; Diane Ewing, Fashion Show model; Roz Laskin, Fashion Show coordinator; Heather Guerieri, CEO of Compass Regional Hospice; Melanie Drake, Fashion Show model; Linda Bounds, Fashion Show coordinator; Robyn Affron, Volunteer Manager at Compass Regional Hospice. Most of these outfits pictured will be available for purchase.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Seating is limited and registration is required, and tickets are $45 per person. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, call Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or email kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a life-limiting illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to all children and adults in the community through grief groups, one-on-one counseling, and in-school support. As a Level 4 partner of the We Honor Veterans program, they also offer veteran-centric care that meets the unique needs of men and women who have served our country. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.