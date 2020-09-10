Bernadette Lambert Celebrates 20 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is proud to congratulate Bernadette “Bern” Lambert on twenty (20) years of service. Bern began her career with the Bank in August of 2000. Ms. Lambert started at the Bank as the head teller of the Stevensville, MD branch. She also held the position of customer service representative during her years at the Bank. Bern is currently the Assistant Branch Manager of our Grasonville branch, where she opens deposit and loan accounts, helps balance checkbooks, and handles all types of customer service.

“There are several things that make Bern a great team member – her knowledge of the area and our customer base, her commitment to helping each customer the best that she can, her exceptional teamwork mindset to always work towards our vision, her bright and cheery personality, and her willingness to go the extra mile. We love having Bern as part of our team,” says Jessica Grande, Manager of our Grasonville, MD branch.

Ms. Lambert resides in Kent Island, MD. She has two children, Corey and Hannah. She enjoys swimming, gardening, and bike riding. She gives back to her local community by volunteering for the 4-H Fair each year. Bern is involved with Teach Children to Save, an annual event where bankers go into local schools and teach children about the importance of saving money.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com