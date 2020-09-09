The Chestertown Spy Survey #25 Results — Issues That Matter Most

Our weekly survey found many of you interested in a variety of issues. Biden supporters outnumbered Trump supporters among the readers who responded and for most of them, defeating President Trump was a very strong issues. Among the likely Trump voters, law and order along with the economy were the most prominent issues.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.