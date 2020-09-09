The Chestertown Spy Survey #25 Results — Issues That Matter Most

Our weekly survey found many of you interested in a variety of issues. Biden supporters outnumbered Trump supporters among the readers who responded and for most of them, defeating President Trump was a very strong issues. Among the likely Trump voters, law and order along with the economy were the most prominent issues.

Here is a word cloud showing the words most frequently mentioned by readers. And, where a hyphen appears, that is because more than one mention was made of the same issue, just worded slightly differently so we combined the numbers.