WC-ALL Seeks Proposals for the Upcoming Spring Semester

Planning for 2021 is already under discussion at WC-ALL. The WC-ALL Curriculum Committee, headed by Ed Minch, is now preparing the course lineup for the SPRING 2021 semester and seeking course proposals from the wider community as well as WC-ALL members. New ideas as well as old favorites are welcome!

WC-ALL instructors are volunteers who take pleasure in sharing their insights and knowledge with others. Some are retired teachers or professors, others have had interesting or unusual careers or life experiences outside the academic world. Lifelong hobbies and avocations also offer great backgrounds for developing a course that appeals to WC-ALL members committed to the joys of lifelong learning.

Spring semester 2021 will again run for two sessions, from January 31- March 12th, and from March 21- April 30th. Classes generally meet once a week, for 60-75 minutes for four to six weeks. Courses are offered in both early and late blocks during the semester. Class structures range from lectures to moderated discussions to demonstrations, and even off-campus excursions. *NOTE: Although we hope Spring 2021 will progress with two full six-week sessions, please be aware that should circumstances change we stand ready to make adjustments to the course schedule as needed.

Please note that most in-person classes meet in William Smith Hall, Daly Hall and Goldstein Hall, with some off-campus locations for larger classes. All are accessible for the handicapped. Our virtual platform is Zoom, and instruction and training is available from the Curriculum Committee. WC-ALL has its own Zoom account, so you are not required to purchase any of that programming.

Course proposals should be submitted no later than Thursday, October 1, 2020 . Turnaround time for catalog production is tight; we appreciate your prompt submissions. You may submit proposals in one of TWO ways: you can either scan and email your proposal to wc_all@washcoll.edu,OR you can print and mail hard copy proposals to Sue Calloway, PO Box 7885, Newark DE 19714 (due to campus closure). Do NOT use “WC-ALL” on the envelope please, just Sue’s name. We are not currently able to accept course proposal forms on our website. We hope to have this feature available again soon.

If you have any questions, please contact Ed by email at edminch3@gmail.com or at home at 410-778-0990. You can be in touch with Sue Calloway, Office Administrator, at wc_all@washcoll.edu, or during office hours (Monday/Tuesday/Thursday 9 -12) at 410-778-7221.