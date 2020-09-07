Book Donations Hosted by the Friends of Kent County Public Library

The Friends of the Kent County Public Library will be accepting in person book donations during the month of September.

Book donations must be dropped off at the “Yellow Building” behind the Chestertown Branch of the Kent County Public Library that faces Calvert Street at the following times:

September 1-30, 2020

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 9am – 1pm

Thursdays: 9am – 6pm

Acceptable donations include: fiction and non-fiction books of any type in good condition, games, puzzles, DVDs, audiobooks. We cannot accept textbooks or encyclopedias or items with mold or mildew.

Book donations must be made in person and cannot be left at the library. If you have more than 4 boxes of books, or if you have any questions, please contact friendsofthekcpl@gmail.com or saunderscynthia@gmail.com to schedule a drop off time.

We hope to be able hold a book sale in 2021. Please follow us on Facebook (@friensdofthekcpl) or check out our website friendsofthekcpl.org for more details!