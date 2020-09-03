Mid-Atlantic Symphony Announces Reimagined Season

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will present a reimagined 2020-2021 season featuring limited audiences and ticketed livestreamed performances with special pre-and post-concert events.

The five-concert subscription series will feature works for strings and percussion. Programs previously announced for the upcoming season will be presented during 2021-2022.

“The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is committed to using the power of music to help us heal and unite as we recover from the devastating pandemic,” said Board Chair Jeffrey Parker. “Maestro Julien Benichou, our board, and staff have worked tirelessly to plan a new season of exceptional orchestral music presented in a manner that ensures the safety of our audiences and musicians. We will continue to make adjustments throughout the season to provide the best possible listening experience consistent with public health guidance.”

Reimagined programs will be presented on September 24, November 5 and December 3, 2020, and on March 4 and April 23, 2021, at the Church of God in Easton, MD. In addition, a special non-subscription New Year’s Eve program featuring acclaimed mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez is planned for December 31, also at the Church of God in Easton..

For the season’s opening concert on September 24 at 7:30 PM, the Orchestra will perform Edvard Grieg’s Erotik; Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, featuring New York City Ballet Orchestra Concertmaster Kurt Nikkanen as guest soloist; and Grieg’s Holberg Suite.

Audiences at the Church of God will be limited to 150 persons, with entry screening and socially-distanced seating consistent with current government guidelines.

Purchasers of season subscriptions, priced at $195 per person, will be eligible to attend performances in person or may choose to view real-time livestreams. Subscribers also will have access to exclusive pre- and post-concert interactive virtual events hosted by Maestro Benichou and featuring guest soloists and orchestra members.

Tickets for the real-time livestream, including the post-concert event, are $15 per person or $75 per person for the five-concert subscription series. Each livestream will be available for viewing for one week after the original performance. Individual tickets to attend subscription concerts in person are $45 and will be available until venue capacity limits are reached.

In-person tickets for the New Year’s Eve program, which is not part of the subscription series, are $85 each or $25 for the livestream.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.midatlanticsymphony.org. For additional information, email info@midatlanticsymphony.org or call 888-846-8600.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southern Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.