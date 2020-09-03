Chesapeake Arts: The COVID-19 Pivot with Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Edgar Herrera

Although attending live concerts by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is still months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small chamber ensemble of orchestra musicians will be performing outdoors in the gardens of London Town on the South River over Labot Day weekend. No public tickets are available, however, as the audience is limited to 39 subscribers chosen by lottery.

This follows the cancellation of a dozen concerts at the end of last season and over the summer.

While there are no immediate plans for audiences to attend indoor concerts for the new season beginning Sept 26, you can subscribe to live streams of each performance at the Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda, where the Annapolis orchestra will be playing most of its in 2020-21 season. Two 2021 concerts are from Maryland Hall in Annapolis. For $99, you can enjoy five performances in the Masterworks Series, plus Holiday Classics in December, from the comfort of the best seat in front of your widest-screen home TV.

The theme for the Masterworks Series is “Harmony in Nature.” Annapolis Symphony maestro Jose-Luis Novo says he “invites you to embrace and relive the transformational relationship of nature to humankind. We will discover breathtaking landscapes, idyllic corners, ominous storms, seasonal beauty, all through the incomparable world of highly evocative sounds as we showcase not only our exceptional orchestra but also a stellar line up of guest artists.”

These soloists include violinist Leticia Moreno, clarinetist Robert DiLutis, soprano Janice Chandler-Eteme, pianist Olga Kern and pipa player Wu Man.

The series begins with concerts anchored by Piazolla’s “The Four Seasons,” Sept. 26, followed by Brahms’ “Serenade” Oct. 24. After the Dec. 18 holiday concert, the masterworks resume in February with Copland’s “Billy the Kid,” Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto in March, concluding with Debussy’s “Le Mer” May 1.

The Spy talked to Symphony executive director Edgar Herrera from Mexico City about these changes for the Fall and his optimism that the Spring will bring live concerts back to the Chesapeake region soon.



This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about You can subscribe to the streaming series here .