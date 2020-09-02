MENU

Sections

More

September 2, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News News Notes

Wheelbarrow Productions and SmalltownsBIGARTISTS Present “The Circle”

by Leave a Comment

Share

With support from Kent Cultural Alliance and Alternate ROOTS, Hope Clark of Wheelbarrow Productions, Inc. is partnering with Teverly Ann of SmalltownsBIGARTISTS to produce ‘The Circle” a play about addiction and recovery for this month’s Go Purple Campaign. ‘The Circle’ written by Hope Clark is part of a larger community art project called Climate Recovery about the relationship between recovering from addiction and how we may come together to find solutions for our changing climate.  Join us for our first reading and open call on September 6th at 5:30 pm in Wilmer Park to read and listen at a safe distance. For more inquiries please contact Hope at contact@wheelbarrowproductions.org

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore