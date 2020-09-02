With support from Kent Cultural Alliance and Alternate ROOTS, Hope Clark of Wheelbarrow Productions, Inc. is partnering with Teverly Ann of SmalltownsBIGARTISTS to produce ‘The Circle” a play about addiction and recovery for this month’s Go Purple Campaign. ‘The Circle’ written by Hope Clark is part of a larger community art project called Climate Recovery about the relationship between recovering from addiction and how we may come together to find solutions for our changing climate. Join us for our first reading and open call on September 6th at 5:30 pm in Wilmer Park to read and listen at a safe distance. For more inquiries please contact Hope at contact@wheelbarrowproductions.org
Wheelbarrow Productions and SmalltownsBIGARTISTS Present “The Circle”
