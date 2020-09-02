Weather Looking Good for September First Friday  

Chestertown shops and galleries are looking forward to cooler temperatures and seeing everyone this Friday, September 4, and the kick off for Labor Day Weekend. Most shops will be open until 7 pm in honor of First Friday. In the interest of community health and safety, no complimentary refreshments will be offered. In addition, we ask that you wear masks and practice social distancing while downtown.

Stock up for the weekend at the Farmers’ Market Saturday morning. If you’d rather dine out, “Chestertown al Fresco” continues, Saturday, September 5, under the lights on High Street at the Kitchen at the Imperial. Open from 6 to 10 pm., reservations are strongly encouraged. Casa Carmen will host a street dinner on Cannon Street the following Saturday, September 12.

We welcome you First Friday and every day! Shop local and shop safe.