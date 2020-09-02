MENU

September 2, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Brevities

The Chestertown Spy Survey #24 Results – Top of Mind

by 1 Comment

This week, with both national political party conventions behind us, we asked for words that come to the top of mind for both presidential candidates. We received a large number of responses; however, the balance of Republicans to Independents and Democrats was lower than we normally see suggesting that many of our Republican readers elected not to participate.
Presented below are the word clouds created from the top of mind words submitted by all readers who participated. We should remind you, these are samples of Spy readers who choose to participate.
The Word Cloud for Joe Biden:
The Word Cloud for Donald Trump:

