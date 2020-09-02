MENU

September 2, 2020

Remembering Margo Bailey

The Spy received the sad news this morning that Chestertown’s former long-serving mayor, Margo Bailey, died yesterday. We’ll be sharing with our readers soon about how the community plans to celebrate all of her contributions to the town.

But in the meantime, we wanted to share an interview the Chestertown Spy did with Margo in 2012. Very few words can capture more of Mayor Bailey’s spirit, directness, and vision than her own as she describes her hopes and aspirations for Chestertown’s future.

With more than a half a century of volunteerism and leadership, it is striking to hear her voice and realize that so much for what she wished for Chestertown as come to be a reality. From a revitalized downtown with the help of Washington College, the completion of the Chestertown Marina, and countless other ways, Margo Bailey led the way for so much that makes this town so unique.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. 

Letters to Editor

  1. Dear Spy:

    All of us at Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) are deeply saddened by the passing of long time Chestertown Mayor Margo Bailey. Mayor Bailey was a constant ally with ESLC on efforts to protect the environment while also maintaining the vibrancy of downtown. We were privileged by our many opportunities to partner with Mayor Bailey on parks and paths around town, and she was a tremendous leader in a partnership with Kent County and ESLC to create a new and vibrant vision for the north end of Chestertown. Mayor Bailey’s son Owen is ESLC Towns Program Manager and is picking up her life’s work around the region, including leading an effort to extend the Chestertown waterfront trail to Radcliffe Creek.

    Rest in peace Mayor Bailey – you had a huge and positive impact on Chestertown, the Eastern Shore, and all of us.

  3. Margo Bailey leaves behind an incredible legacy of public service for the town of Chestertown. She was a friend and a mentor and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Her work lives on in the many parks, trails, recycling bins, waterfront improvements, and countless other projects that she initiated throughout her 20 year tenure as Mayor. If you didn’t know her, just go to the 7:37 mark of this video and play it until the the end of the segment. That says all you need to know about her commitment to this community.

