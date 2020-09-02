Remembering Margo Bailey

The Spy received the sad news this morning that Chestertown’s former long-serving mayor, Margo Bailey, died yesterday. We’ll be sharing with our readers soon about how the community plans to celebrate all of her contributions to the town.

But in the meantime, we wanted to share an interview the Chestertown Spy did with Margo in 2012. Very few words can capture more of Mayor Bailey’s spirit, directness, and vision than her own as she describes her hopes and aspirations for Chestertown’s future.

With more than a half a century of volunteerism and leadership, it is striking to hear her voice and realize that so much for what she wished for Chestertown as come to be a reality. From a revitalized downtown with the help of Washington College, the completion of the Chestertown Marina, and countless other ways, Margo Bailey led the way for so much that makes this town so unique.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.