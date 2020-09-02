Just So You Know: There are Three Ways to Vote in Maryland in 2020

MENU

September 2, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Just so you know, there are three ways Marylanders Can Vote In 2020

  • Vote by absentee (or “mail in”) ballot
  • Vote early at the polls Oct. 26-Nov. 2
  • Vote at the polls on election day, Nov. 3

Voting by Mail 

You must submit an absentee ballot application (either by mail or online) in order to receive a ballot in the mail.

  • Applications to request an absentee ballot were mailed to all registered voters in August.
  • You can fill out the application and mail it back OR you can submit an online application online now at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/VoterType
  • Once you receive and fill out your ballot, you can return it by mail or deposit it in one of the Official Ballot Drop Boxes located at sites in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties.

Registering to Vote

Voter information is also available at https://www.yourvoteyourvoicemd.org/.

